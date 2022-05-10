3 injured after 2-alarm fire broke out inside 3-story apartment building in the Bronx



HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) — Several people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at building in the Bronx Monday night.

FDNY officials said more than 100 firefighters worked to put out the two-alarm fire that started inside a three-story building located at 1022 Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section around 9:15 p.m.

Three people who suffered minor injuries refused medical attention.

The fire was placed under control just after 10 p.m., FDNY officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

