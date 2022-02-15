World

3 LAPD officers badly injured in hit-and-run crash

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
3 LAPD officers badly injured in hit-and-run crash
Written by admin
3 LAPD officers badly injured in hit-and-run crash

3 LAPD officers badly injured in hit-and-run crash

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Three Los Angeles police officers were hospitalized with injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning while patrolling the post-Super Bowl celebrations, local reports said.

FOX11 quoted Los Angeles officials as saying the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the south lane of 110 Freeway when officers from LAPD’s Harbor Division were returning to their home base.

Rams fans instructed to ‘clear the road’ after winning the Super Bowl; At least one gunman was reported killed

Officers were deployed to downtown Los Angeles after reports of an uproar and a brawl after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI, the report said.

The crash happened in the south lane of 110 Freeway around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened in the south lane of 110 Freeway around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
(FOX11 Los Angeles KTV)

The suspect who hit the officers’ patrol car quickly left and chased the other officers on a short leg, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody and had two female passengers in his car.

The three officers were admitted to the hospital after the accident. No immediate update on their current status was given.

LAPD and the California Highway Patrol were investigating the accident.

#LAPD #officers #badly #injured #hitandrun #crash

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  India vs England ravichandran ashwin not selected in team india playing 11 for 1st test cricket legends raised questions on Virat Kohli decision Questions raised on Kohli's decision

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment