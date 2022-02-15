3 LAPD officers badly injured in hit-and-run crash



Three Los Angeles police officers were hospitalized with injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning while patrolling the post-Super Bowl celebrations, local reports said.

FOX11 quoted Los Angeles officials as saying the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the south lane of 110 Freeway when officers from LAPD’s Harbor Division were returning to their home base.

Rams fans instructed to ‘clear the road’ after winning the Super Bowl; At least one gunman was reported killed

Officers were deployed to downtown Los Angeles after reports of an uproar and a brawl after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI, the report said.

The suspect who hit the officers’ patrol car quickly left and chased the other officers on a short leg, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody and had two female passengers in his car.

The three officers were admitted to the hospital after the accident. No immediate update on their current status was given.

LAPD and the California Highway Patrol were investigating the accident.