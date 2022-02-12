World

3 Men Impersonated Officers, Shot Man During Armed Robbery In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

3 Men Impersonated Officers, Shot Man During Armed Robbery In The Bronx
3 Men Impersonated Officers, Shot Man During Armed Robbery In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

3 Men Impersonated Officers, Shot Man During Armed Robbery In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down three men responsible for an armed robbery in the Bronx.

Investigators say the men pretended to be police officers with a search warrant to enter an apartment near Summit Avenue and West 164th Street in the Grand Concourse section on Jan. 2.

342 22 Robbery 44 Pct 01 03 22 Photo of Individual 2

Police are trying to track down three men responsible for an armed robbery in the Bronx on Jan. 2, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

When the victim, a 31-year-old man, opened the door, the three men allegedly came inside, zip-tied his hands and covered his eyes. Police say they also zip-tied the hands of a 30-year-old woman who was inside.

One of the men allegedly shot the 31-year-old man once in the back before the three men fled, getting away with about $20,000.

342 22 Robbery 44 Pct 01 03 22 Photo of Individual 1

Police are trying to track down three men responsible for an armed robbery in the Bronx on Jan. 2, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

They were last seen in a white Mercedes Benz SUV.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say one of the men spray-painted cameras at the apartment building before the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

