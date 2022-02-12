3 Men Impersonated Officers, Shot Man During Armed Robbery In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down three men responsible for an armed robbery in the Bronx.

Investigators say the men pretended to be police officers with a search warrant to enter an apartment near Summit Avenue and West 164th Street in the Grand Concourse section on Jan. 2.

When the victim, a 31-year-old man, opened the door, the three men allegedly came inside, zip-tied his hands and covered his eyes. Police say they also zip-tied the hands of a 30-year-old woman who was inside.

One of the men allegedly shot the 31-year-old man once in the back before the three men fled, getting away with about $20,000.

They were last seen in a white Mercedes Benz SUV.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say one of the men spray-painted cameras at the apartment building before the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.