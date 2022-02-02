3 new deaths in Albany County’s daily COVID update





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, February 1, 80.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.0% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.0%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 59,668 to date, with 240 new positive cases identified since Monday, February 1. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 231.1. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 60.1 (with an average percent positive rate of 8.5%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 72.0 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.4%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 10 new hospitalizations since Monday, February 1, and there are now 80 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of 11. 13 of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, down from 15 Monday, February 1. There are three new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 70’s, another man in his 80’s, and a third man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 515 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly I have to report three more county residents losing their lives to COVID complications. January saw a dramatic surge in infections and hospitalizations but our numbers appear to be improving,” said County Executive McCoy. “In just the last two weeks, Albany County’s average daily COVID infections have dropped by over 73% and the number of county residents has declined by nearly 34%. This is a positive sign for the future, and if we can continue to bring down our infection rate, we can prevent deaths in the future.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.