3 Officers Used Excessive Force in Arrest of Black Teen, U.S. Says
A group of police officers approaches a wooden shed in a snow-covered patch of South Jersey and shouts, “Get out! Come on out! ” Anyone hiding inside while the police dog flaps next door.
Moments later, officers pull their mine, pull a black youth suspected of stealing a car out of the shed and throw him to the ground. When they handcuffed him behind his back, an officer puts his foot on his head and pushes him into the snow.
“What did you do?” One officer asks, the other takes a step, and slaps the teenager in the face. In the second phase of the confrontation, captured in police body-camera footage, a separate officer puts his foot on the teen’s head.
On Friday, two current members of the Ewing Township Police Department in New Jersey and a retired lieutenant were charged in a federal indictment with violating the civil rights of a teenager using unreasonable force in the incident. All three accused are white.
According to the allegations, the actions of the three officers were not only inappropriate but also unnecessary as the other officers who had arrested the teenager had kept the case under control and had not sought help.
Two of the three men charged in the case – Michael Delahanti, retired lieutenant and officer Matthew Prazemieniki – could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Third, officer Justin Ubri faces up to a year in prison.
Each defendant was released on 50,000 bond after appearing in primary court on Friday. He has been barred from leaving the country and ordered to surrender his gun by Monday. He will be arraigned next week on charges.
Eric Marcy, Mr Uber’s lawyer, said his client had done nothing wrong.
“He is a good police officer, has a good reputation in the community, and his actions do not violate federal criminal law.” Marcy said in an interview.
Officer Prazemineki’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Delahanti’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.
On Friday, officials could not confirm the duty status of Przemineki and Ubri. The township’s mayor, Bert Steinman, and the police department did not respond to requests for comment.
But Mr Steinman told NJ.com on Friday that while federal investigators were investigating the case, he remained on active duty, saying “today is definitely going to change.”
One cold morning in January 2018, officials in Ewing Township in the suburb of Trenton reacted to a report of a stolen car, prompting an indictment.
Authorities found the car in an accident when they found it and saw the driver fleeing. After a while they found it in the shed.
According to the indictment, Mr Delahanti was the first officer to set foot on a teenage boy’s head in body-camera footage, which was first made public by The Trentonian. Officer Prazeminiki slapped the teenager several times in the face, and Officer Ubri did the same, the indictment said. Officer Prazeminiki was the second officer to set foot on the teenager’s head, the indictment said.
“Relax,” an officer can be heard saying in the video, while other officers search for the teenage boy – before letting him get up – who is only known to be from Burlington, NJ. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
The charges against the officers were first leveled by Lalena Lamson, a retired Ewing Township police officer, who was charged with various acts in the department in a whistle-blower lawsuit filed against the township in 2019, according to the lawsuit. Trentonian. The FBI then launched an investigation.
