3 Officers Used Excessive Force in Arrest of Black Teen, U.S. Says

A group of police officers approaches a wooden shed in a snow-covered patch of South Jersey and shouts, “Get out! Come on out! ” Anyone hiding inside while the police dog flaps next door.

Moments later, officers pull their mine, pull a black youth suspected of stealing a car out of the shed and throw him to the ground. When they handcuffed him behind his back, an officer puts his foot on his head and pushes him into the snow.

“What did you do?” One officer asks, the other takes a step, and slaps the teenager in the face. In the second phase of the confrontation, captured in police body-camera footage, a separate officer puts his foot on the teen’s head.

On Friday, two current members of the Ewing Township Police Department in New Jersey and a retired lieutenant were charged in a federal indictment with violating the civil rights of a teenager using unreasonable force in the incident. All three accused are white.