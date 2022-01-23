3 People, Including 2 Teens, Shot in Brooklyn Early Sunday – Gadget Clock

3 Folks, Including 2 Teenagers, Shot in Brooklyn Early Sunday – Gadget Clock





An grownup and two youngsters had been shot in a automotive in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police stated, and two are in vital situation.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the intersection of Dumont Avenue and Drew Avenue in the East New York part.

Police say there was a dispute of some form after which pictures rang out, hitting the 35-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 16 and 17.

One was shot in the again of the top, one other in the arm and a 3rd was grazed in the face. All three are at Brookdale Hospital, two in vital situation and one secure; police weren’t instantly in a position to determine which was which.

Nobody is in custody and authorities didn’t have a suspect both as of mid-morning Sunday.

Via final Sunday, taking pictures incidents in New York Metropolis are up 16% this yr versus the identical interval in 2021. Within the wake of two NYPD cops being shot Friday, one fatally, and 5 cops in whole being shot simply this yr, Mayor Eric Adams vowed this weekend to quickly unveil a “blueprint for security” to scale back gun violence in the town.

