3 people killed in crash near catering hall in New Hyde Park; 22-year-old driver arrested, charged



NEW HYDE PARK, Lengthy Island (WABC) — Three people have been killed and a number of other others have been injured in a crash near a catering hall on Lengthy Island, in keeping with police.

The crash occurred round 11:10 p.m. Saturday on Jericho Turnpike near a catering hall referred to as Inn at New Hyde Park.

A 22-year-old man driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz struck a 2010 Lincoln City Automobile with a driver and 5 passengers inside in the eastbound lane of the turnpike, in keeping with police.

Three feminine passengers in the again of the Lincoln have been pronounced useless on the scene.

The driver and two different passengers have been taken to native hospitals for accidents and are presently listed in steady situation.

A employee on the catering hall stated the ladies who have been killed have been leaving a Candy 16 occasion.

“Very disturbing, by no means seen that ever in my life,” witness Jaylen Augustin stated. “I simply hope — why would that occur, I simply can’t consider it.”

An investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Dante Lennon from Freeport, who was the driver of the Mercedes-Benz.

He has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and driving whereas intoxicated.

He was taken to a close-by hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

He’ll seem in court docket as quickly as medically in a position.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

That is breaking information. This story might be up to date as extra data turns into out there.

