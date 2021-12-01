3 Students Are Killed in Michigan School Shooting

Oxford Charter Township, Mitch. – Students at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit rushed for cover and barricaded classroom doors with chairs when they heard the first gunshots Tuesday afternoon. Within five minutes, a 15-year-old sophomore from the school opened fire on 11 students, killing three of his classmates and seriously injuring others, officials said.

Authorities identified the dead as Hannah St. Juliana, 14; Madison Baldwin, 17; And Tate Maire, 16, who died in the sheriff’s squad car while on his way to the hospital. The injured students ranged in age from 14 to 17, officials said, adding that three were in critical condition and another was in critical condition. The only adult, a 47-year-old teacher who was shot, was discharged from the hospital.

“I was sitting there trembling,” said Dale Schmelenberg, 16, who said he was in the Calculus classroom when his teacher heard a gunshot and locked the classroom. “I just didn’t know how to respond.”

The shooting at Oxford High School, north of Detroit in Auckland County, was the deadliest school shooting this year, with 28 reported in 2021, according to Education Week, which tracks such shootings.