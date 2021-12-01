3 Students Are Killed in Michigan School Shooting
Oxford Charter Township, Mitch. – Students at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit rushed for cover and barricaded classroom doors with chairs when they heard the first gunshots Tuesday afternoon. Within five minutes, a 15-year-old sophomore from the school opened fire on 11 students, killing three of his classmates and seriously injuring others, officials said.
Authorities identified the dead as Hannah St. Juliana, 14; Madison Baldwin, 17; And Tate Maire, 16, who died in the sheriff’s squad car while on his way to the hospital. The injured students ranged in age from 14 to 17, officials said, adding that three were in critical condition and another was in critical condition. The only adult, a 47-year-old teacher who was shot, was discharged from the hospital.
“I was sitting there trembling,” said Dale Schmelenberg, 16, who said he was in the Calculus classroom when his teacher heard a gunshot and locked the classroom. “I just didn’t know how to respond.”
The shooting at Oxford High School, north of Detroit in Auckland County, was the deadliest school shooting this year, with 28 reported in 2021, according to Education Week, which tracks such shootings.
The students are described as hiding in the classroom and running away from school after a few minutes of panic. Shaken parents rushed to the local grocery store to see their children again. Officials across the country issued statements of grief and despair as residents in the area raised awareness and prepared for the funeral.
“It’s devastating,” said Tim Throne, superintendent of Oxford Community School.
Authorities received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, said Oakland County Undersheet Michael McCabe. A semi-automatic handgun fired 15 to 20 shots before being apprehended by the gunman, officials said.
On Tuesday evening, a suspect – a male student at the school who was not identified by authorities – was held in a juvenile detention center, while authorities issued a search warrant at his family’s home in Oxford, Mitch.
Undersecretary McCabe said the suspect, who was in class early Tuesday, “accepted defeat without any difficulty.” When the boy’s parents went to the sheriff’s substation, they refused to allow investigators to interrogate their son.
Authorities said they did not believe the student had planned the shooting with anyone else and were investigating whether the shooting was random or targeted.
County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the 9-millimeter Sig Saw handgun used in the shooting was purchased by the suspect’s father four days ago. Sheriff Bouchard said the gunman was still armed, with seven bullets in his hand, when he was apprehended by deputies in the school hallway. Sheriff Bouchard said investigators were told the gunman pretended to be an officer to enter the gunman’s classroom.
In a statement, Governor Gretchen Whitmer described gun violence as a “public health crisis”: It’s time to dump her and move on. “
Speaking at an event in Minnesota, President Biden said, “My heart goes out to the bereaved families for the loss of a loved one.”
The shooting drew sympathy from Michigan politicians. The state’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, said her office had reached out to local authorities and offered to help with the investigation.
“We must work to properly address the continuing threat of gun violence in our schools and another unconscious tragedy if we just keep thinking and praying,” Ms. Nessel said. “Our children deserve better.”
Alyssa Slotkin, who represents Oxford Charter Township in Congress, said she is returning to the state.
“We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teachers who have been injured and for the students who are now in shock,” said Ms. Slotkin. Said on Twitter. “They have to understand that one of their peers did that to them.”
Undersheriff McCabe said the school was blanketed with security cameras and had repeatedly worked with law enforcement to conduct active shooter drills. Sheriff’s deputies and security guards were assigned to the building, and students described frequent lockdown drills. The undersheriff said one of the deputies who assisted in apprehending the suspect was assigned to a full-time high school patrol.
“The school made sure we knew where to go, who to call and how to behave,” said Eva Grandin, a 15-year-old sophomore who had been in active shooter training for several weeks and had just escaped from the hallway. She heard gunshots in the parking lot Tuesday. “I don’t know what would have happened if we hadn’t had this training.”
“The school did everything right,” Undersheriff said.
“Everyone stayed in place,” he said. “They restrained themselves.”
The students described moments of confusion, the sound of gunfire and people running and screaming. One student said his brother texted him and said he needed help and that a gunman was nearby. But students also described scenes in classrooms where teachers and students quickly follow protocol.
Brendan Baker, 17, said his classmate responded quickly to gunfire and locked the door for students inside. “We just banged on the door with chairs, desks, everything we found,” he said.
Annecy Ave, a newcomer, said she was in a biology class, laughing with friends when the shots rang. She said, “It simply came to our notice then. She said she was stuck in a corner of the classroom with one of her close friends, who was shaking.
“It was really traumatic,” she said, remembering the sound of gunfire that sounded like it had hit a locker. “No one spoke, we didn’t shout or do anything, we just calmed down,” she said.
In recent weeks, a deer’s head was found scattered on the school grounds, after which school officials issued a statement to quell “numerous rumors circulating in our building.” Undersheriff McCabe said the deer incident had nothing to do with the shooting.
Sheriff Bouchard said he was aware of rumors circulating at Oxford High in the days before the shooting, but that none of these reports had reached his department.
Violence in Michigan coronavirus (epidemic disease) has come after a drop in school shootings for epidemics all over the country (or across continents), when some schools held classes remotely. But in recent years, mass shootings in schools have become a recurring tragedy. In 2018, a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That same year, a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
“This is a unique American issue that we need to address,” Ms. Whitmer said Tuesday.
Oxford High School, a small community in North Oakland County, located in Oxford Charter Township, is the only high school in the Oxford Community School district that is said to give families a “small town experience in the metro Detroit area.”
Less than 6,000 students from five townships and two villages in southeastern Lower Michigan are enrolled in the district. The school offers a program where students can take college credit and earn an associate’s degree.
Aiden Page, who was at the school at the time of the shooting, recalled how his statistics teacher locked the door immediately after the shooting. He said the rest of the class helped install instant barricades and cover windows before hiding around the room. Some students, he recalls, armed themselves with scissors, while teachers walked around quietly, examining them.
The report was contributed by Christine Chung, Maria Kramer, Claire Fahi, Jesse Fortin, Dana Goldstein, Julia Hayward, Eduardo Medina And Jim Tankersley.
