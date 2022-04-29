3 students stabbed or slashed at Spring Valley High School in Rockland County



SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County — Three students were stabbed or slashed in the Spring Valley High School parking lot Friday afternoon, apparently during a dispute that happened after classes dismissed for the day.

It happened around 2:10 p.m., when school security responded to reports of an argument among students in the parking lot.

The Spring Valley Police Department School Resource Officer and school security quickly responded and broke up the dispute.

Two students suffered lacerations from a knife, while the third student suffered minor abrasions to the face.

One injury was described as serious and the rest minor.

One individual was taken into custody, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

The student with the most severe injury was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition, and the other students with less severe injuries were being treated at hospitals in Rockland County.

There was a large police presence at the school.

Spring Valley Police detectives and school district security continue to investigate the incident and what led to the altercation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to reach out to police.

