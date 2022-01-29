3 Teens Arrested In Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Robert Cuadra In Paterson – Gadget Clock

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in Paterson.

On Jan. 19, 18-year-old Robert Cuadra was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a home on Godwin Avenue, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials say he was struck by a stray bullet.

Paterson Community In Mourning After 18-Year-Old Honor Student Robert Cuadra Killed By Stray Bullet

On Thursday, the Passaic County prosecutor’s office announced the arrests of three individuals: 18-year-old Kahaz Heron, of Clifton; 19-year-old Jahed Jones, of Paterson, and 19-year-old Jaquin Williams, of Paterson.

The prosecutor’s office says all three took part in the shooting and are responsible for Cuadra’s death.

Heron, Jones and Williams are all facing multiple charges, including murder. They are being detained at the Passaic County Jail.