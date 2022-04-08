3 Teens Shot Outside HS, 1 Dead – Gadget Clock





Three teenagers were shot, one fatally, in an attack near a high school in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

Reports of the shooting outside University Heights Secondary School came in around 1:45 p.m., where police discovered the three young victims at the corner of Saint Ann’s Avenue and East 156th Street in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The NYPD later confirmed that one of the victims, a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the chest, had died. A second 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy in the buttocks, police said at a press conference hours later. Both are expected to survive.

Police said many details were still under investigation, but that the gunfire appeared to start after two people were gesturing at each other across an intersection. The children who were struck by bullets were walking by on the sidewalk.

“We believe that they are coming from school, that they were headed home,” Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack told reporters at a brief news conference.

The shooter’s identity wasn’t immediately known to police, although the incident was captured on video and being reviewed by investigators. They’re hunting for a male gunman seen wearing a grey sweat suit and black vest, according to senior NYPD officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

City Hall confirmed the mayor had been briefed.