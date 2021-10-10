3 winners with dance diva: Piyush and Rupesh bag 3 trophy with dance diva: Piyush Gurbhale and Rupesh Soni won the trophy with the crown of victory on their heads.

‘Dance Divane 3’ has got its winner. Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni have won the trophy after winning the trophy. He also received Rs 40 lakh in cash along with the trophy. Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande were judging ‘Dance Diwane’ 3. Piyush Gurbhale and Rupesh Soni won the hearts of the judges with each of their performances.

There was competition between these pairs

The first six finalists competed in the Grand Finale. The duo included Sohail Khan and Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha and Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj and Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal and Akash Thapa, Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni, Suchana Choraj and Vaishnavi Patil.

Piyush, thank you all

After winning ‘Dance Diwane 3’, Piyush said, ‘I am excited, happy that there are so many emotions going on that I can’t express. It is like a dream for me and I have no words to thank Judge Madhuri Madam, Tushar Sir, Dharmesh Sir. Everyone who accompanied me and Rupesh on my journey. I want to thank the audience who supported us and believed in our art.

Rupesh declared a big victory

Rupesh Soni said, ‘This is a big victory for me and my partner Piyush. It was a wonderful journey to perform in front of famous celebrities who helped and guided us. This show has opened many doors for us to have a successful career in this field.