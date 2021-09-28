3 workers die in Bokaro: 3 workers die in Vedanta Electrosteel plant

A major accident has taken place at Vedanta Electrosteel Plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand. Three workers have died after falling from an elevator. According to the information received, repair work is underway in BF-2 of the electrosteel plant, these three laborers were also working in BF-2. Meanwhile, the elevator broke and the three workers died on the spot after falling from a height. No one was injured in the accident and no information has been received so far.It is said that all the three laborers were working under a contractor in the plant. The dead included Shahnawaz Alam (age 20), Mohammad Osama (age 18) and Mohammad Sultan (age 27). The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the morgue of Bokaro General Hospital.

The manager of Electrosteel hesitated to speak

While trying to speak to the manager of Vedanta Electrosteel Plant about the incident, he started his vehicle and left the scene. In the video you can see the manager’s four-wheeler coming out of Bokaro General Hospital.

According to some media reports, Shilpi Shukla, head of PR of ESL Steel Limited, said that employees of ThyssenKrupp Lift (Lift) Company had come to the plant to repair the lift. This time the accident happened, in which three laborers died. The company is investigating this tragic accident, we have sympathy for the families of these workers. We will co-operate fully with the families of the deceased and the incident will be investigated impartially.