30 Of 1000 Americans Won’t Go On Dates Without COVID-19 Vaccine

Corona vaccine has become necessary not only for life but also for getting life partner. This funny thing has come to the fore in a recent survey in America. American dating app Bumble found in a survey that 30 percent of 1000 Americans do not want to go on a date with someone who has not had the corona vaccine.

According to Bumble, new standards have now been set for going on an online date with someone. Vaccinations are now mandatory in the dating checklist. The Bumble survey also suggests that the pandemic has changed social interactions in a big way. In the research, 91 percent of respondents said that during the pandemic they realized that online dating apps are not as bad as it is believed.

At the same time, another survey conducted by Research Without Barriers this year found that 62 percent of the respondents gave importance to talking about social issues even on the first date. Whereas 75 percent admitted that they are now more considerate on dates.