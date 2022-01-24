30 patients die in a day due to corona in Delhi

On Monday, 5,760 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi and 30 more patients died due to the epidemic while the infection rate fell to 11.79 percent. This information has been given in the data shared by the Health Department. According to the bulletin of the Health Department, 48,488 samples were tested for Kovid in the capital on the previous day, while on Saturday, 69,022 tests were done.

Delhi recorded the highest number of 28,867 cases in a single day on January 13 and after that the cases are decreasing. On Sunday, 9,197 cases were registered in the city and 34 people died due to infection and the infection rate was 13.32 percent. So far 543 people have died due to Kovid in the national capital in January.

Decision on restrictions will be taken in DDMA meeting

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the apex Kovid-19 management body, will meet on Thursday to remove the restrictions in Delhi. In this, a decision can be taken on weekend curfew and odd-even. Amidst the Corona transition in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are demanding the removal of the curfew and the controversial system to open shops. The meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is scheduled for January 27 at 12:30 pm. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can also attend the meeting.

likely to take. In this meeting, there will be a discussion on the permission for relaxation in Delhi, which can be given in view of the improvement in the situation of Kovid-19. According to an official source, the government may also consider reopening schools from February by the end of this month depending on the vaccination status of students.

Third wave on the rise in Ghaziabad: CMO

The third wave of corona in the district is on the way to stop. According to health officials, the last phase of the intensity of infection is going on in the district, which will end soon and cases will come down. During 24 hours on Monday, 661 new cases of corona were found in the district and 860 patients defeated corona infection. At present there are 4715 active patients in the district, out of which a total of 54 patients are admitted in hospitals.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that we need to maintain vigilance and strictly follow the COVID provisions. Wear a mask and avoid crowds. Corona infection has started decreasing gradually in the district. For the last four days, there is a decrease in new cases.

According to District Surveillance Officer Dr RK Gupta, one cycle of the first wave of corona was about 60 to 70 days, the second wave reduced to about 48 days and the cycle of the third wave could be about 35 to 40 days. He said that normally a wave has three phases. In these, the infection starts spreading in the first stage and in the second the infection reaches the highest level.

After this, the infection becomes less frequent in the third stage. One phase of the wave during Corona was about 28 days. However, at this time the time of infection free of patients also has an effect. In the first wave, the infection-free time of patients was 14 days, which decreased to nine to 10 days in the second wave and five to seven days in the third wave. He said that the last phase of the third wave may start in the first week of February.

501 new cases in gautam budh nagar

In Gautam Buddha Nagar too, the cases of corona are continuously decreasing. However, amidst the slowing down here, Chief Medical Superintendent of District Hospital, Sector-30, Dr. Sushma Chandra and Medical Superintendent Dr. Vineet Ruia have also become infected. Due to mild symptoms, both the women doctors are in home isolation. On Monday, 501 new cases were found in the district. While 987 patients have been discharged after getting healthy.