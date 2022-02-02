30 percent tax on income

According to the general budget, this currency, called ‘Digital Rupee’, will be issued in digital form by the Reserve Bank.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday clarified the taxation on virtual currency (cryptocurrency) and other digital assets. He proposed to levy 30 per cent tax on transactions in such properties. Also, in order to bring such properties under the tax net, the Finance Minister also proposed to levy one per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) on transactions above a threshold in this property category.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that gifts in crypto and digital assets will be taxed. After the budget is passed in Parliament, the tax proposal will come into force from April 1. On the other hand, meeting the demand of the industry, he said that the Reserve Bank of India will introduce a blockchain technology based digital rupee in 2022-23. Experts said that taxing 30 percent on the proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrencies is equivalent to the tax rate levied on the amount won from ‘lottery’, ‘game show’.

According to the Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, this currency, called ‘Digital Rupee’, will be issued digitally by the Reserve Bank and can be replaced with physical currency. The regulation governing this central bank’s digital currency (CBDC) is yet to be finalised. CBDT is a digital or virtual currency, but it cannot be compared to private virtual currencies or cryptocurrencies, which have grown rapidly over the past decade.

Private digital currencies do not represent the liabilities of any individual, as they have no issuer. They are definitely not currency. The RBI is strongly opposed to private cryptocurrencies, as they can have an impact on national security and financial stability.

