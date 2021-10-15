30 thousand proposals to Hrithik Roshan came on Valentine’s Day after the release of the first film, interesting anecdote

Hrithik Roshan had told that after the release of the first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000, 30 thousand proposals came on Valentine’s Day. He himself was surprised to see this.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has worked in many hit films in his career. Hrithik started his acting career with the film ‘Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai’ released in the year 2000. The film was directed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. With the release of this film, Hrithik Roshan had proved that he has come here to play a long innings. After the release of Hrithik’s first film in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, he had 30,000 marriage relationships.

Kapil Sharma had asked Hrithik, ‘People call you Greek God and have heard that you also get offerings from Greece.’ Hrithik starts thinking a little on this and replies, ‘I went to Greece to shoot a film and I felt that I am the god here, but no one recognized me at the airport. Later I came to know that all these people were lying to me. This has been proved.

In the next question, Kapil asks, ‘You started your career with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. There is a rumor that after the release of the film, more than 30 thousand girls proposed you for marriage on Valentine’s Day. After thinking a little, Hrithik says, ‘If I tell the truth, yes. It is true that I had received more than three thousand proposals.

Father had turned off the light: Hrithik recalls, ‘Once the electricity bill of our house came to more than 3 thousand rupees. He was very angry with this and he switched off all the lights in the house. I have learned many things from my father. From there I learned how to price everything. Meaning you can’t waste money like this.

Let me tell you, Ameesha Patel was seen in the lead role with Hrithik Roshan in the film Kaho Na.. Pyaar Hai. Apart from Hrithik, Anupam Kher, Dilip Tahil were also in the lead role of the film. Released on January 14, 2000, the film earned Rs 80 crore at the box office.