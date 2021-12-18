30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man has died after police said he was shot in the head by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Brooklyn.

It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home on 83rd Street in Bensonhurst.

Investigators said the victim was at his new girlfriend’s house when the woman’s ex showed up and shot him.

The suspect, 33, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the woman’s daughter was home at the time, though the child was not hurt.