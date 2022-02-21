300 cars converge in an organized attempt to take over Virginia city, police say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Approximately 300 vehicles were assembled in Richmond, Virginia, to occupy the city and engage in illegal activity, according to authorities and a local report.

Richmond police said the vehicles entered the city around 9pm on Saturday and stopped at various locations where they blocked the turn and posed a threat to public safety by reckless driving, WRIC-TV reported.

He described DUI police as “high and happy” to the man arrested in Florida

Police said several vehicles were seen donating and burning out parking lots in different parts of the city. Officers thwarted organized efforts at six locations before the drivers dispersed after midnight and issued 45 summonses for various offenses.

A driver, Richard C. Schreiber, Jr., a law enforcement officer, has been charged with aggravated burglary, reckless driving and illegal painting of windows, the outlet said.

According to the station, the group’s other alleged offenses include infiltration, lack of proof of insurance, improper evacuation and failure to wear seatbelts, according to the station.

“Our message is clear and simple,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith.