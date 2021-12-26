301 new cases in Albany County’s December 25 update





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, December 24, 78.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.7%

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 38,951 to date, with 301 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 253.7.

“As families continue to gather today for the holidays, I wish everyone peace, joy, and healthy celebrations,” said County Executive McCoy.

Residences are reminded to please continue getting vaccinated or a booster if you’re eligible, wear a mask indoors, wash your hands frequently, stay six feet apart, and cough and sneeze into your elbow. It also means if you are sick, get a COVID test. Let’s do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community says, McCoy.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 70.1 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 73.1. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

There are now 1,084 active cases in Albany County, up from 1,057 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 2,069 from 2,002. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 37,867 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 256 additional recoveries.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.