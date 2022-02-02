3,028 cases of corona, 27 deaths

The report released by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday showed a decline in corona cases. A total of 3,028 new cases were reported on Wednesday. While 27 patients died. The infection rate during this period stood at 4.73 percent. Corona investigation of 63982 people was done on Budhnar in Delhi. However, the number of new cases on Wednesday was less as compared to Tuesday.

According to the report of Delhi Government, 1331 patients are admitted in hospitals. Of these, 451 patients are on oxygen, out of which 99 patients are on ventilator. 1037 patients are in home isolation. At the same time, including the cases of death on the previous day, a total of 25,919 patients have died in Delhi so far.

At the same time, a total of 18,35,979 patients have come under the grip of infection in the capital. Out of this, 17,95,190 patients have recovered from the pandemic. The number of prohibited areas on Wednesday was recorded at 35,961. At the same time, 790 people called the helpline and asked for help and 1,542 calls were made for ambulances.

Lt Governor convened DDMA meeting on Friday

After the decrease in the cases of corona infection, now the demand for more relief has started rising in Delhi. Along with the owners of gyms and fitness centers in Delhi, businessmen are also demanding the end of night curfew in the markets. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. Officials of the concerned departments including the Chief Minister will be present in this meeting.

After the steady decline in the cases of corona infection, the Delhi government is continuously giving relief. Under this, relief was also given from the odd-even system in the markets and the weekly curfew. According to the information, this time efforts are also being made that the technical educational institutions run by the Delhi government should also be opened. It is believed that with the help of this, the activities of technical education will be started for the children. On the other hand, the market associations of Delhi have appealed to the government to remove the night curfew or to extend the time.