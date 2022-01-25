31 Years Of Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, see his Box Office report, hits, flops and highest grossers from 1991 to 2022 | Akshay Kumar’s 31 years in the film industry

123 Movies, 4700 Crore Collection

Akshay Kumar has done around 123 Hindi films in his career spanning 31 years. The total box office collection of all these films has been around 4700 crores.

Hit-Flop- Blockbuster

Out of which two films have been blockbusters, 12 films superhit.. and 11 films have been hits. Especially in the last five-six years, all the films of Akshay Kumar have been successful at the box office.

flop movies

At the same time, Akshay Kumar has given about 37 flop films .. 13 superflop films. Between 1999 and 2003, Akshay Kumar had put a line of flop films, but somewhere the trust of the producers remained in him.

made many records

In 31 years, Akshay Kumar has also made many records. Akshay Kumar also holds the record of giving three consecutive 200 crore films in a year.. (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News). At the same time, 15 in 100 crore club. He is on equal footing with Salman Khan with the record of films.

access ratio

If we look at the hit, flop films in Akshay Kumar’s career, then his success ratio has been around 60 percent.

National Award Awarded

In the year 2016, Akshay Kumar has also been honored with the National Award for Best Actor for the films Rustom and Airlift. At the same time, in the year 2009, he has also received the Padma Shri award.

READ Also Bollywood Actress Who Have Allegedly Undergone Plastic Surgery

-->