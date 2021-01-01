32 Inch Smart TV and 42 Inch Android TV on Flipkart: The Right Time to Buy a Smart TV! 8500 discount on 32 and 42 inch TV models, take advantage till September 11

If you are thinking of buying a new smart TV, this period may prove to be a financial one for you. Yes, Blaupunkt has recently slashed the prices of two of its Android Tv models. The company said the two Cyber ​​Sound budget TVs sold at its discounted price include a 32-inch HD Ready Cyber ​​Sound Android TV and a 42-inch FHD Android TV.

Speaking of offers, this offer is only applicable to Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale from 7th September to 11th September 2021. The Blaupunkt market has a wide range of products in the market including audio, video, TV, car multimedia, mobile telephony, e-mobility, home appliances, security systems, hygiene robots, air conditioning and e-mobility.



Blaupunkt Cybersound 32 inch HD Ready Android TV (32CSA7101)

This The 32-inch Smart TV is being sold at a discount of Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs 19,499), with a 25 per cent discount on this model at Flipkart Sale. That is, customers can save a total of Rs 5,000 on this model.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 42 Inch Full HD LED Smart TV (42CSA7707)

This 42-inch FHD Android TV is being discounted by 28 per cent, after discounts, the TV model will be available for Rs 21,499 (MRP Rs 29,999). This means customers will get a total savings of Rs 8500 on this model.

You can avail the discount at Flipkart Grand Home Appliance Sale which will continue till 11th September. In addition, 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions on BluePunkat Android Smart TV.

32 Inch Blaupunkt Android Tv Features

Speaking of features and specifications, the Bluepunkat 32-inch HD Ready Cyber ​​Sound Android TV has a 32-inch display. Speaking of the operating system, it works on Android 9. This smart TV has a bezel-less display.

Speaking of sound system, this TV has 40W speaker output by 2 speakers. Edge free sound technology is also provided. Speaking of storage, this smart TV has 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

This smart Android TV has a built-in Google Chromecast and access to Google Assistant for voice commands. Speaking of connectivity, this TV has 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, voice enabled remote.

Speaking of the processor, the ARM Cortex A53 processor is offered in this TV. 6000 plus apps and games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Z5, Sony LIV are offered in this TV. It also has over 500,000 more TV shows, including the Google Play Store.

The 42-inch Blaupunkt smart TV features

Speaking of features and specifications, the Blaupunkt 42-inch FHD Android TV has a 342-inch display. Speaking of the operating system, it works on Android 10. This smart TV has an ultra thin bezel display.

4 speakers are provided with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and Dolby MS12 sound technology, for which the company claims to have better Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. Speaking of storage, this smart TV has 2 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

This smart Android TV has a built-in Google Chromecast and access to Google Assistant for voice commands. Speaking of connectivity, this TV has 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, voice enabled remote.

Speaking of the processor, the ARM Cortex A53 processor is offered in this TV. 6000 Plus apps and games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Z5, Sony LIV are offered in this TV. It also has over 500,000 more TV shows, including the Google Play Store.