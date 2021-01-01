32-inch Smart TV and 43-inch Android TV on Amazon Mazon: Rain Offer! Discount on only 32-inch and 43-inch smart TV models with best customer ratings, save up to 11,000 – 32-inch smart TV and 43-inch Android TV Amazon list includes MI, OnePlus, Toshiba and LG TV models

Whether buying a 32-inch smart TV or a 43-inch Android TV, it is very important to see the user experience before buying a new LED TV. Today we are going to tell you about the 32 inch and 43 inch TV models that you can get with the best ratings on Amazon Mazon, which you can easily get on Amazon Mazon with bumper discounts and they are also packed with great features. This list includes LG, MI, Toshiba and OnePlus TV models, see which models have discounts and what features.

32 Inch LG Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (2020 Model)

This LG Smart TV model has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, this model has a 1366×768 pixel HD resolution, 50 Hz refresh rate. The TV’s display supports Active HDR.

2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port are provided for connectivity. Let us know if this is a web OS smart TV in which customers will get screen mirroring, Wi-Fi, mini TV browser, Office 365.

In addition to Netflix, the TV supports apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Z5, Voot, Altbalaji, YouTube and Disney + Hotstar.

Cost: The LG TV is available for Rs 17,999 after a discount of Rs 3,991.

32-inch Mi Smart LED TV 4A PRO (L32M5-AL)

This Mi Smart TV model has got 4.3 out of 5 stores on Amazon, speaking of the features of this TV model, this device has a 1366×768 pixel HD Ready Android TV 60Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of connectivity, the TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Dolby Plus DTS-HD support will get 20W sound output. The device supports Patchwall, built-in Wi-Fi, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Mazon Prime video apps. This TV supports Android TV 9.0 and Google Assistant.

Cost: After a discount of Rs 3,000, this TV model is available for sale at Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs 19,999).

43 inch Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43U5050 (2020 model) | With Dolby Vision and ATMOS

This Toshiba Smart TV model is rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon Mazon, the TV features 3840×2160 pixels 4K Ultra HD resolution 60Hz refresh rate.

The TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity. There will also be Bluetooth, screen mirroring and a stylish voice remote.

With Dolby Atmos, the TV provides 24W audio output. The TV supports built-in apps like Alexa, Voice Remote, App Store, Netflix, Voice Remote, Amazon Mazon Prime Video.

Cost: Available with a discount of Rs 11,000, the Toshiba Android TV model is being sold at Rs 28,990 (MRP Rs 39,990).

43 Inch OnePlus Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 (2020 Model)

The OnePlus Smart TV model is rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, the device has a 1920×1080 pixel resolution display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity.

The TV offers 20W sound output with Dolby audio. This model works on Android TV 9.0, besides supports OnePlus Connect, Google Assist, Chromecast, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Mazon Prime video apps. The TV supports features like LED panel, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, gamma engine.

Cost: Customers will get a discount of only Rs 500 on this model, after discount, this OnePlus Android TV model is available for sale at Rs 29,499 (MRP 29,999).