32 percent voter growth in noida compare to 2017 assembly election around 4 lakh new voter in gautam budh nagar

The population of the district is about 25.25 lakhs. Of these, there are about 16.24 lakh voters. Whereas in the last assembly elections a total of 12.88 voters had enrolled.

Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has released the voter list for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. This time around 4.5 lakh new voters’ names have been added to the voter list as compared to the last assembly, which will decide the fate of the future MLA. In the Noida assembly constituency that comes under Gautam Buddh Nagar, the voters alone have increased by 32 percent.

According to the data of the district administration, the population of the district is about 25.25 lakhs. Of these, there are about 16.24 lakh voters. Whereas in the last assembly elections a total of 12.88 voters had enrolled. However, this time 82,939 more names have been added to the voter list as compared to the last Lok Sabha elections. While about 27 thousand names have been removed from the voter list.

District nodal officer Vandita Srivastava said that a total of 12.88 lakh voters had enrolled for the 2017 assembly elections, while 16.24 lakh had registered for the elections for the upcoming assembly elections. The population of voters in Noida also increased from 5.24 lakh to 6.90 lakh, while in Dadri the voter population has increased by almost 33 percent from 4.41 lakh to 5.87 lakh.

There is an increase of 26% in total number of electors as compared to 2017 in entire Gautam Buddha Nagar. Dadri alone has increased by about 33%, Noida by 32% and Jewar by 7%. About 56% of the total voters are male and about 44% are female voters. However, the date of inclusion of name in the voter list is still pending.

Expenditure limit increased before elections

Meanwhile, the election expenditure limit for candidates in the Lok Sabha elections has been increased from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh, while in the assembly elections this limit has been increased from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. The Election Commission gave this information on Thursday citing the notification of the Ministry of Law.

The revised spending limit for the Lok Sabha elections will now be Rs 95 lakh for large states and Rs 75 lakh for smaller states. Earlier this limit was Rs 70 lakh for large states and Rs 54 lakh for small states. The revised election expenditure limit for candidates for assembly elections has been increased from Rs 28 lakh for large states to Rs 40 lakh. In smaller states, candidates will now be able to spend a maximum of Rs 28 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh. The commission said that the new expenditure limit will be applicable in all the upcoming elections.