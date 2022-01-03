33,750 new cases came in the last 24 hours, Omicron spreading rapidly in Maharashtra-Delhi

Significantly, the highest number of cases of Omicron have been found in Maharashtra and Delhi. While 510 cases were found in Maharashtra, 351 cases have been found in Delhi so far.

The cases of corona virus in the country are once again seeing a spurt. Let us inform that on Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that 33,750 new cases of corona were registered in India in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 10,846 people were cured of this epidemic and 123 people died. The ministry said that there are now a total of 1,45,582 active cases in the country. With this, the total number of vaccinations is 1,45,68,89,306.

Most cases of Omicron are from Maharashtra and Delhi: At the same time, an increase is also being seen in the cases of the new variant of Corona, Omicron. As of 3 January, Omicron has so far detected 1,700 cases across the country. Let us inform that the highest number of cases of Omicron have been found in Maharashtra and Delhi. While 510 cases were found in Maharashtra, 351 cases have been found in Delhi so far.

On the other hand, 156 cases of Omicron have been found in Kerala, 136 in Gujarat, 121 in Tamil Nadu, 120 in Rajasthan, 67 in Telangana. Apart from this, 37 cases have been found in Karnataka 64, Haryana 63, Odisha.

87 doctors infected in Bihar: Meanwhile, 87 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have been found corona infected. All the doctors who got infected have mild symptoms and all have been isolated in the hospital itself.

Regarding this, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, “If the people taking treatment are sick then there will be trouble. We try so that doctors and medical personnel stay safe. The news is coming from the world, its intensity and oxygen requirement is less but we are fully prepared.

Nitish Kumar on the question of imposing lockdown in Bihar: On the question of imposing a lockdown in Bihar due to the situation arising out of Corona, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “We will take a decision about this by meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Omicron in UP: Talking about UP, so far only 8 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, out of which 3 cases have already turned negative. The rest have been kept in home isolation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath informed that there are a total of 2,261 active cases of corona virus in the state. Out of which more than 2,100 patients are in home isolation.

Positivity Rate in Delhi: Let us inform that in the last 24 hours, 3,194 new corona cases were reported in Delhi and 1,156 recoveries were registered. During this, the positivity rate was seen at 4.59%. Now active cases in Delhi have gone up to 8,397 in which total recovery is 14,20,615. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The vaccination of 15-18 year olds has started from today. In the coming days, we will organize camps inside each school to give vaccine doses to the children.”

Bengal in distress After receiving more than 6 thousand corona cases in West Bengal, it has been decided to close the schools, colleges and universities of the state. At the same time, employees will be able to work with 50 percent capacity in private and government offices. Apart from this, swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlors, salons and wellness centers have been closed in view of corona cases. Apart from this, night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm and 5 am.

Belur Math has been closed for devotees till further notification in view of the new guidelines for COVID-19 by the Government of West Bengal.

Vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years starting today: Let us inform that on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that from January 3, vaccination will start for the age group of 15-18 years. In such a situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the vaccination drive in Dibrugarh in Assam. At the same time, in Jammu also, Kovid vaccination was started for children of 15 to 18 years from today.

Apart from this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel started this vaccination drive in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. During this, 15-18 year olds were given doses of Kovid vaccine at a vaccination center in Ahmedabad. During the drive, a doctor said, “We have selected 2 schools to give vaccine in our area. Today, 600 children will be given vaccine doses here. We are giving a dose of Covaxin.”