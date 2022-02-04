World

34-year-old man shot in chest outside White Castle in East Harlem, New York City

34-year-old man shot in chest outside White Castle in East Harlem, New York City
34-year-old man shot in chest outside White Castle in East Harlem, New York City

34-year-old man shot in chest outside White Castle in East Harlem, New York City

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside of a White Castle in New York City on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened on East 103rd Street and First Avenue in East Harlem around 5:20 p.m.

They say a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the chest.

He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where he’s expected survive.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

