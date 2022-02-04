34-year-old man shot in chest outside White Castle in East Harlem, New York City



EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside of a White Castle in New York City on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened on East 103rd Street and First Avenue in East Harlem around 5:20 p.m.

They say a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the chest.

MORE NEWS | Group of thieves target luxury store in SoHo, steal high-end bags worth thousands of dollars

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11536522"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11536522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> After thieves robbed Celine Boutique in SoHo on Thursday, police believe five suspects made off with several bags which start at $15,000 each.

He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where he’s expected survive.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo