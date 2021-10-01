35 Creepy Halloween Fonts – Inspirationfeed



One of the largest marketing opportunities year after year is just a few weeks away – Halloween! All kinds of businesses take advantage of this season by organizing their own clever Halloween promotions.

With the spike in sales during this period, it is truly a marketing opportunity well worth considering. A large part of any design work for this type of advertising is likely to necessitate a good amount of text. This means that you need to choose the best Halloween fonts to effectively convey your spooky message.

The Best Halloween Fonts

Every year, it seems like there’s a zombie outbreak for new Halloween typefaces. This is not surprising since Halloween posters, flyers, and tickets are in demand to get the attention of potential consumers.

The typical fonts of this season showcase letters oozing with blood, filth or junk juice. But if you want to attract more customers, it’s not a bad thing to choose something new for your horror-themed designs. There are a lot of fresh seasonal fonts you can use for the spooky design poster you’re working on.

Two of the best for this season are:

The Zombie Font

Zombies are a big thing right now, thanks to the hit TV show “The Walking Dead.” If you’re planning a zombie-themed promotion or announcement, you can replicate the font used by the show for instant recognition.

Admittedly, the typeface doesn’t look like the typical creepy font with ooze and drippings, but it’s something new but globally recognized. This can easily attract more customers, particularly those who love the show.

Otherwise, get inspiration from the classic zombie B-movies from the 60s and 70s to elevate the zombie “vibe” of your design.

The Harry Potter-Inspired Font

If you want a more subtle yet still creepy font for your Halloween poster, choose from the variety of Harry Potter-inspired typefaces.

Most present a clear and readable feature despite their creepy tones. HP-inspired fonts make a superb copy font for Halloween invitations, customized flyers, and special posters. They’re quite versatile too since both children and adults can recognize the fonts from the famous book and movie franchise.

Furthermore, using an HP-inspired font adds an instant touch of mystery, mayhem, and magic to your design.

Zombie and HP-inspired fonts are just two examples of great Halloween typefaces. To get you more options, here are 35 creepy Halloween fonts you can use for your annual promotions.

Monsterific BB by Blambot

Monsterific BB was inspired by classic 70s horror magazine titles, and features a large complement of European characters and over 160 Opentype Autoligatures! Perfect for Halloween or any spooky time of the year!

Dusk by Green Type

YWFT Attic by YouWorkForThem

This stately YWFT Attic is full of surprises, with gorgeous stylistic alternates and swash features that even Scooby Doo might leap into your arms over, if it wasn’t for you meddling kids.

WILD2 Ghixm by Fontry West

Ghixm is a retrospective of the horror comics and movie posters of the 1960s and the 1970s. It’s fluid forms harken to watery graves and tentacled unnameable horrors. These twisted shapes are reminiscent of titles that will make your skin crawl. It’s already warped and twisted, so don’t hesitate to abuse it. This face can take it and still deliver its chaotic message.

That’s Just Gross

This font was just for fun. It is only 26 capital characters. No punctuation, no lowercase, no numbers. I made it strictly for fun.

Manticore

A bold brush/marker font in all caps. Includes numerals, punctuation, couple of extra glyphs and alternates for some letters. I’ve found the font great for ’80s style prints, horror themed stuff or any punk/grunge/urban themed graphics.

Lord Zero by Set Sail Studios

Check out our loudest & wildest font yet – Lord Zero! This handmade font is the perfect attention-grabber for your posters, logos, apparel, album artwork, or any design which needs a good kick up the proverbial.

Veritus

Veritus is a brush font with wicked characters. It includes English uppercase letters, numbers and simple punctuation. Some letters also have alternate versions which you can toggle with caps lock.

Endless Sorrow

Endless Sorrow is a all caps versatile display font inspired by vintage typography that usually shown on poster, book and CD cover. The irregular height of the font clearly represents the feeling of hand-drawn and humanis. You can use it for your next handcrafted projects: poster, flyer, banner, illustration, cover, etc.

Beast by Tugcu Design Co.

Beast is a brush font with uppercase letters, alternate letters, numbers and punctuation. Some letters have alternate versions which you can toggle with Caps Lock.

Monster Party

Monster Party is an illustrated display face with a lot of character for any haunting occasions. It comes in two styles, Monsters and Bones for whichever your situation calls for.

Muertos Typeface

Muertos is a strange typeface with multilingual uppercase letters, alternate letters, numbers, punctuation and ornaments.

Deathgrin by Set Sail Studios

Deathgrin is a hand made, horrror-style display font, guaranteed to give your text a healthy dose of terror. The font is caps only, however does includes a few alternates and basic punctuation.

Myster by Dzianis Serabrakou

Myster is a truly random font — each lowercase letter has three alternatives, that interchange in the set. This makes Myster look alive, hand-crafted, painted for a special occasion, rather than a font selected from a regular type case…

Of course, the mystical character of the font defines the scope of its usage — film, gaming and publishing industries. However Myster’s field of application goes beyond them. This font is able to create a desired atmosphere in packaging, children books, magazines, as well as in advertising.

Unstable Slab by A New Machine

Unstable Slab is the slab serif version of our Unstable font. It features a variable baseline to give it an unstable look, and the upper and lower cases differ slightly and can be mixed to achieve a less uniform look.

Creepster Pro by Sideshow

Its ghastly! Its gory! Its gruesomely gleeful! Its Creepster Pro, the blood-curdling new font from Squid and Sideshow. This fright-filled font has so many alternates its like stitching together your own monster every time you use it. Creepster Pro: Perfect for all of your grisly graphic needs!

Dead Zone by TypeArt Foundry

Monster Fiesta

An offbeat, fun, and frightful serif typeface inspired by the 1969 Rankin Bass animagic classic titled, Mad Monster Party.

Horror by La Boite Graphique

Horror is, as its name suggests, a terribly great expressive typography to illustrate topics such as: nocture atmosphere, horror, zombie movie, hard rock, festival, halloween … Accompanied many ornaments you can easily illustrate these themes.

Martyric by Aring Typeface

Wild trash style typeface.

Smashing by PintassilgoPrints

Smashing is a stout typeface, with a twist. It’s a massive all-caps font with bouncing glyphs, positively bold yet quite good-humored. Its upper and lower case slots stores different lettershapes, providing handy options to choose from.

Schwarz by Miguel Ibarra Design

Schwarz is a Black Letter typeface inspired by all that is black. Jagged edges and sharp diagonals make Schwarz a head banging font. Some stylistic alternates and ligatures are also available.

Fluffy Slacks BTN by Breaking the Norm

Fluffy Slacks is a casually dressed typeface perfect for informal signage, headlines and display applications.

Shrunken Head BB by Blambot

Shrunken head is a classic, distressed comic book title font. The family consists of regular, italic, light, and light italic.

Ewing Julian – Layered Typeface

Ewing Julian is a 100% handmade typeface. With 5 styles which complete each other, give you a professional horror design. Complete lower-case and upper-case alphabet with some punctuation and symbols . Also bonus graphic pack to make your design even more awesome.

Manicuore by PintassilgoPrints

Manicuore is a hand-drawn typeface inspired on Italian movie posters by the prolific movie poster artist Symeoni (a.k.a. Sandro Simeoni). Being a talented and skilled painter, portraitist and illustrator, Symeoni enjoyed a long and fruitful career and was remarkably productive during the sixties and seventies.

Beats

Wolfsblood by Monotype

Wolfsblood is a new display face by Jim Ford, adapted from hand-lettered logos spawned by punk rock bands like The Misfits and Bad Brains. The style can be traced back further to Hollywood and the explosion of low-budget exploitation, horror and sci-fi films, which also had an influence in punk rock.

Frontline by TypeArt Foundry

Thrilling titler for grade-B movie poster.

Hammerhead by TypeArt Foundry

Artsy Brush

Artsy Brush was inspired from ink & tints manual handdrawn brush to make a natural messy could help to good display, uses for labeling, clothing, movie screen, band logo,film title, gigs, or cover album.

Sinister Black by Skyhaven Fonts

Story Brush

Story Brush is the high detailed brush font that has over 240 glyphs. Coming with 2 Verison Reguler and slanted. This font is equipped with OpenType feature for make custom feel for your design. This font is designed for t-shirts design, logos, horror design, grunge & etc.

Rag FY by Fontyou

Rag FY, a wild and dynamic typeface, with crazy animals dingbats. Perfect for headlines, posters, short texts or logo design.

Dexsar Brush

Dexsar Brush is the high detailed brush font that has over 240 glyphs and equipped with OpenType feature for make custom feel for your design. This font is designed for design purposes such as t-shirts, logos, posters and etc.

