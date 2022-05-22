35-year-old suspect in custody after breaking into Flushing, Queens apartment, stabbing man to death

35-year-old suspect in custody after breaking into Flushing, Queens condominium, stabbing man to death



FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) — A man was stabbed to death by a suspect that broke into a second-floor condominium Sunday in Queens.

The incident occurred simply after 2 a.m. at 57th Street in Flushing.

Police stated a 35-year-old suspect broke into the second-floor condominium from the balcony.

A pair inside was awaken by the intruder, who stabbed a 35-year-old man a number of occasions.

He was pronounced useless by police.

The sufferer’s spouse then ran out of the condominium for assist.

Responding officers noticed the suspect climbing down the balcony of the condominium.

The suspect additionally tried to acquire entry to a third-floor condominium by climbing up the balcony, however was not in a position to get in.

Police used a taser on the man and took him into custody.

They are saying he could have been below the affect of medication.

Prices in opposition to the suspect are pending.

That is breaking information. This story will probably be up to date as extra info turns into obtainable.

