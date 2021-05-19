3591 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrc-wr.com





RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has revealed a recruitment notification for recruitment to the publish of Apprentice on its web site -rrc-wr.com. A complete of 3591 vacancies are notified for Carpenter, Electrician, Digital Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refridgerator AC Mechanic and so on. in numerous departments

Eligible and candidates can apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 25 Might on RRC Official web site of RRC -rrc-wr.com. The final date for WR Registration is 24 June 2021.

Extra particulars on RRC Recruitment resembling emptiness break-up, academic qualification, age restrict, choice course of, software course of, software payment under.

Necessary Dates

Beginning Date of Online Software – 25 Might 2021 2021 from 11 AM Final Date of Online Software – 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM

Central Railway Emptiness Particulars

Apprentice – 3591 Posts

Mumbai Division (MMCT) – 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division – 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) – 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) – 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) – 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) – 210

Decrease Parel (PL) W/Store – 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Store – 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Store – 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP – 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara – 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad – 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Sign W/SHOP, Ahmedabad – 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ – 34

Eligibility Standards for Western Railway Apprentice Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Matriculate or tenth Class in 10+2 examination system with minimal 50% marks in mixture from acknowledged Board.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificates affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is obligatory in related commerce as underneath

Age Restrict:

15 to 24 years

Choice Course of for Western Railway Apprentice Posts

The benefit record might be ready on the premise of share of marks in matriculation (with minimal 50% mixture marks) + ITI marks within the commerce by which Apprenticeship is to be carried out.

Methods to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

and eligible candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 by means of on-line mode from 25 Might to 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM.

Software Price:

Rs. 100/- (No payment is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Ladies Candidates)

Western Railway Apprentice Notification Obtain

Western Railway Official Web site