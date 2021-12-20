$35M awarded for supportive housing units in New York





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 192 awards totaling $35 million have been awarded to housing agencies in New York to provide at least 1,400 units of supportive housing. The housing units will support vulnerable populations including veterans, victims of domestic violence, disabled senior citizens, chronically homeless people and families, as well as people with health, mental health and substance use disorders.

“The continued spread of housing insecurity has been one of the pandemic’s most damaging impacts and it is incumbent on all of us to ensure we provide the resources vulnerable New Yorkers need to not only get through these difficult times, but also build a fulfilling life,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Supportive housing projects target the root causes of homelessness by coupling affordable housing with critical supportive services and through investments like this, we can continue with these projects in every corner of the state to ensure no New Yorker is left behind.”

The awards are for service and operating funding needed to operate permanent supportive housing units. The awards will allow applicants to secure separate funding to finance the development and construction of their housing project.

The awards may be used to provide rental assistance and services to eligible populations to ensure their housing stability including primary and behavioral health services, employment and vocational training and assistance, child care and educational educational assistance.

Awardees:

Capital Region:

CARES of NY, Inc.

The Albany Damien Center Inc.

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

Unity House of Troy Inc. (seven awards)

Mohawk Opportunities, Inc.

Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc.

Central New York:

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (two awards)

The Salvation Army

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

RISE Housing and Support Services, Inc.

Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc.

Unity House of Cayuga County, Inc.

Liberty Resources, Inc.

Elmcrest Children’s Center, Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY

Helio Health, Inc

ARISE Child and Family Service Inc.

DePaul Community Services, Inc.

Oswego County Opportunities Inc.

AccessCNY, INC.

Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York, Inc.

Finger Lakes

YWCA Rochester and Monroe County (two awards)

The Salvation Army

Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency- FLACRA (two awards)

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester (two awards)

Urban League of Rochester, NY Inc.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Helio Health, Inc (two awards)

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (two awards)

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. (two awards)

Veterans Outreach Center, Inc.

Long Island

SelfHelp Community Services

Options for Community Living, Inc.

Concern for Independent Living Inc. (nine awards)

WellLife Network Inc. (three awards)

Federation of Organizations for the NYS Mentally Disabled, Inc.

Family Service League, Inc.

New Ground Inc.

New Hour for Women and Children, LI

Mid-Hudson

Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation

Hudson River Housing, Inc.

Search for Change, Inc.

Community Housing Innovations Inc.

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc. (three awards)

PEOPLe: Projects to Empower and Organize the Psychiatrically Labeled, Inc.

Lower West Side Household Svc. Corp

St Dominic’s Family Services

RUPCO, Inc.

The Children’s Village, Inc.

Hudson River Housing, Inc. (seven awards)

Search for Change, Inc.

Family of Woodstock Inc. (two awards)

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Yonkers

St Dominic’s Family Services

Mental Health America of Dutchess County, Inc.

Access: Supports for Living Inc.

Regional Economic Community Action Program

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

The Wartburg Home of the Evangelical Lutheran Church

The Newburgh Ministry Inc.

Mohawk Valley

Community Action Program for Madison Co Inc.

Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency Inc

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (three awards)

New York City

Common Ground Management

Project Renewal Inc.

The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, Inc

CAMBA Inc.

Transitional Services for New York, Inc.

New Destiny Housing Corp.

WellLife Network Inc. (six awards)

Brooklyn Community Housing and Services, Inc.

The Bridge, Inc. (three awards)

Community Access Inc.

Providence House Inc.

RiseBoro Community Partnership Inc. (two awards)

West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, Inc.

St. Vincent’s Services, Inc.

Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services, Inc.

Federation of Organizations for the NYS Mentally Disabled, Inc.

Bowery Residents Committee, Inc.

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese Of New York (CCCS)

Common Ground Management

WellLife Network Inc.

Community Housing Innovations Inc.

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services, Inc.

Comunilife Inc.

Housing Plus Solutions, Inc.

Broadway Housing Communities, Inc.

Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, Inc. (two awards)

Housing Plus Solutions, Inc.

Practice of Peace Foundation, Inc. (two awards)

Not On My Watch, Inc.

Unique People Services Inc.

Aids Service Center Of Lower Manhattan, Inc

The Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten, and Serve Addicts, Inc. (PROMESA) (two awards)

Services for the Underserved, Inc. (two awards)

Institute for Community Living, Inc.

North Country

Citizen Advocates, Inc.

Behavioral Health Services North

North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga County (three awards)

Southern Tier

Young Women’s Christian Association of Binghamton & Broome County Inc.

The Salvation Army (two awards)

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

People Inc.

The Mental Health Association of Westchester Inc.

Family Enrichment Network Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester DBA Catholic Charities of Steuben

Young Women’s Christian Association of Binghamton & Broome County Inc.

Liberty Resources, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Chenango County

Corning Council for Assistance & Information for the Disabled

Steuben Church People Against Poverty, Inc.

Western New York

Community Services for Every1 Inc

The Salvation Army (two awards)

BestSelf Behavioral Health Inc. (four awards)

People Inc.

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (three awards)

Southern Tier Environments For Living, Inc

Hope of Buffalo, Inc.

Young Women’s Christian Association of the Niagara Frontier, Inc.

East House Corporation

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers Inc. (two awards)

Restoration Society, Inc.

People Inc.

Transitional Services Inc.

Cattaraugus Community Action Inc.

Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc.

Soldier On, Inc.

Southern Tier Environments For Living, Inc

This is the sixth funding round of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative which brings together eight state agencies to help provide funding for supportive housing.