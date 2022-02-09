36-Year-Old Modassar Khandaker Shot Dead Outside His Brooklyn Home – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 36-year-old man was shot and killed right outside his Brooklyn home overnight.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in Cypress Hills.

With New Jersey And Connecticut Moving To End Mask Mandates, Will New York Be Next?

When they arrived, they found the man unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk. He had been shot in his head.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Modassar Khandaker.

Medics took him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

🚨BREAKING🚨: NYPD investigating a deadly shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn where a 36-year-old man was shot in the head in front of his home at around 12:45am. He’s being identified as, “Modassar Khandaker.” Suspect still on the run. No motive as of yet. More on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/5EcYulpOgd — Elijah Westbrook (@elijahwestbrook) February 9, 2022

Food Pantries Across Tri-State Area Seeing Greater Need Due To Pandemic, Rising Cost Of Living

CBS2 spoke with a community activist shortly after the shooting. He said more needs to be done to stop the gun violence in the city.

“We need help, we need help. Lot of gun violence, as you know, all around New York City. This needs to stop now,” Khairul Islam Kukon said. “We need this gun violence to stop immediately, as we’re loosing too many lives. As you know, seven cops got shot within a month. It is too many, too many lives we’re losing.”

Investigators say they do not have a motive for the shooting, and the search continues for the suspect.

Exclusive: Housing Advocates’ Report Details Alleged Discrimination Against New Yorkers With Rental Assistance

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.