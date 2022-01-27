36,000 rupees are given annually for investing money in this government scheme, more than 46 lakh people have applied

Under this scheme, the amount of money you invest, the same amount is invested by the government. According to PMSYM, only people above 18 years or below 40 years of age are eligible under this scheme.

If you are thinking of investing and want to get good funds, then investing in this scheme can be better for you. Here you are being given information about the government scheme Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana. In which if you invest then your money will never sink nor you will have to face problems at the time of retirement. 46 lakh people have joined under this scheme, if you also want to take advantage of this, then you will be given complete information about this scheme.

So far 46,17,653 people have enrolled under this scheme's website Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana. The special thing under this scheme is that the contribution is given by the government.

who can take advantage

If an investor’s salary is less than Rs 15, then he cannot take advantage of this scheme. The installment amount under this scheme is fixed. You can invest an amount between Rs 5 to Rs 220 in this scheme. The installment amount is decided according to the age and on this basis the benefit is given. It is given to the people in the form of a pension fund, which is managed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Documents to apply

If someone invests under this scheme, then he needs Aadhar card, savings bank account to apply. Apart from this, this facility will be valid for all those account holders in the bank in which the facility of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is available. All you have to do is submit the IFSC code of your account.

When will you get more benefit

After joining PMSYM scheme, you get pension after attaining the age of 60 years. Along with this, people associated with this scheme are given monthly pension of 3-3 thousand rupees i.e. 36 thousand rupees in a year. Under PMSYM scheme, the younger you join, the more you get the benefit. That is, those who are 18 years old and join this scheme, then they will have to pay only Rs 55 from the government. Apart from this, if someone takes this plan at the age of 40, then people will have to pay only 300 rupees monthly.