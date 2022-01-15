361 new cases reported in Warren County COVID update for Jan. 15

361 (*15*) cases reported in Warren County COVID update for Jan. 15





WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County as of Saturday, January 15, has reported 361 (*15*) COVID-19 cases since Friday. The county is at the moment monitoring 1,235 lively cases.

Warren County residents are being suggested that county well being departments are now not concerned in COVID-19 case investigations. Residents who’ve a constructive COVID-19 prognosis ought to seek advice from the New York State’s (*15*) COVID-19 case investigation sources web site. As well as, Warren County residents ought to proceed to report constructive dwelling COVID-19 exams to Warren County Well being Providers’ on-line portal.

Medical practices and laboratories that conduct COVID-19 exams will add their constructive case outcomes to New York’s CommCare COVID reporting system. The outcomes might be reviewed by the NY State COVID-19 case investigators which can decide additional steps.

Accessible Warren County knowledge as of Friday:

Energetic COVID-19 cases – 1,235

New cases — 361 (since final update Thursday)

Hospitalizations – 9 (+1, 6 vaccinated)

Critically unwell – 1 (unchanged)

Deaths – 114 (unchanged)

7-day common check positivity – 17.4%

Warren County’s rolling 7-day common of (*15*) cases per 100,000 residents is 258.5 as of Saturday

Warren County Well being Providers has scheduled the next clinics for college students at Warren County colleges:

Lake George Central Faculty on Thursday, January 20

Johnsburg Central Faculty on Friday, January 21

Warrensburg Central Faculty on Thursday, January 27

On Friday, 10 first doses of Pfizer and 26 booster doses had been administered by the Warren County Well being Providers vaccine crew throughout clinics at Bolton and North Warren Faculty districts. Officers say dad and mom ought to examine with college directors for data associated to appointments.

Warren County residents looking for a COVID check can go to the New York State web site to assist them find the closest location. Free KN-95 masks can be found at Warren County Municipal Heart Monday by way of Friday, 8 a.m. to five p.m., on the entrances to the Division of Motor Automobiles and the Human Providers constructing.

As well as, the New York State mass vaccination web site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, together with boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being supplied Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Discover particulars could be discovered on the Am-I-Eligible webpage.