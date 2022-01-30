3,674 new cases of corona in Delhi, 30 died, infection rate decreased, not in death

Even though new cases of corona are decreasing in Delhi, the death toll remains around 30. On Sunday, 3,674 new cases have been reported here in 24 hours and 30 more people have died due to infection. There was a decrease in the infection rate compared to the previous days and it was recorded at 6.37 percent on Sunday. This information was received from the data shared by the Health Department of Delhi on Sunday. The infection rate in the national capital was 7.41 percent on Saturday and there were 4,483 cases of Kovid-19. At the same time, 28 people died due to infection.

With the arrival of new cases, the number of infected in the national capital has increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll has gone up to 25,827. A day earlier, 57,686 samples were tested for Kovid-19. The infection rate in Delhi was 8.60 percent on Friday and 25 patients died, while 4,044 cases were reported. On Thursday, the infection rate was 9.56 percent and 34 patients had succumbed to the infection while 4,291 cases of Kovid-19 were reported. The maximum number of 28,867 cases were reported here on January 13, after which there has been a decrease in daily cases. The infection rate on January 14 stood at 30.6 per cent, the highest during the current wave of the pandemic. It took 10 days for the daily cases to come down from the 10,000 mark.