37 Years Indian And Nine Associates Win 40 Crore Jackpot In UAE

New Delhi. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a 37-year-old Indian driver and his nine associates from different countries have won a jackpot of 20 million dirhams (around Rs 40 crore). According to media reports, Ranjit Somarajan, a resident of Kerala and a driver working in Abu Dhabi, was buying lottery tickets for the last three years.

The second prize was of 30 lakhs

Media reports quoted Somarajan as saying that he never imagined that his jackpot (winning the most money in the lottery) would take place. He thought he could win the second or third place lottery. He said that this time the second prize was 30 lakhs and the third prize was 10 lakh dirhams. Since the jackpot, Somarajan has been receiving calls from his friends and loved ones continuously.

was driving a taxi since 2008

According to Somarajan he has been here since 2008. He worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and other companies. Last year he worked as a driver cum salesman in a company, but his livelihood was getting difficult due to salary cut.

Each person gave 100 dirhams

He said they were 10 people in total. Others are from different countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. He used to work in the parking lot of a hotel. We bought tickets under the ‘buy two and get one free’ offer. Each person gave 100 dirhams. The ticket was taken in his name on June 29. He would tell others to keep trying his luck. He was sure that a good day would surely come.