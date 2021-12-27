3,770 crore spent in India

In the Corona era, people have started working from digital platforms. Children are also doing online classes. In a recent survey, it has been found that a large section of youth and children are involved in online sports. Most downloaded games. Indians spent a lot of money on downloading the game online from Google Play Store and Apple Play Store. It was found that people in India have spent Rs 3770 crore in the last one year in digital games. People have downloaded more war based games.

According to market consultancy company Niko Partners, India has become Asia’s fastest growing market for mobile and computer games. The revenue of this market is estimated to be 534.1 million dollars (about four thousand crore rupees) in 2021. Its growth is expected to be 29.8 percent in the next five years. It is believed that by 2025, its revenue will reach near 1.49 billion dollars (about 11 thousand crore rupees). The purchase of game-based apps in India on Google Play and Apple Play Store is crossing the figure of about $ 500 million (about Rs 3770 crore).

Three years ago, the purchase of the game-based app was $ 50 million (about Rs 377 crore), which has increased by 10 times. Anuj Tandon, head of India, Central Asia and North Africa at mobile game maker Crafton Inc., has informed in his blog that a major change from the year 2020 to 2021 was that people started spending more money on such games. Huh. This trend will continue in 2022 as well. Companies believe that the cost of downloading the latest models of games is also increasing. For example, there is a game called Maskagan, which has been downloaded more than 50 million (about 50 million) times worldwide. Many Indian startups are also preparing to jump in this market.

Competition is also increasing in the growing market. Company acquisitions are on the rise. Word-based game maker Placesimple was bought by Swedish company Modern Times in July for $510 million (about Rs 3845 crore). At the same time, board and social card game maker Moonfrag was bought by Sweden’s Stillfront in February for over $90 million (about Rs 679 crore).

The sector witnessed a record investment of over $1.7 billion (about Rs 12 thousand crore) during the entire year. According to Sanket Nadhani of Indian company Super Gaming, India has many great stories and mythologies. People from all over the world take interest in these stories related to India. 60 percent of people want to play games online with characters from India themes, mythology and celebrities.