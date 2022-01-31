38 died of corona infection in Delhi

Even though new cases of Kovid-19 are coming down in Delhi, there is no reduction in the death toll.

Even though new cases of Kovid-19 are coming down in Delhi, there is no reduction in the death toll. On Monday, the number of people who succumbed to the infection increased again and it reached 38. On Monday, 2,779 new cases have come in twenty-four hours, while the infection rate was 6.20 percent. Earlier on Sunday, 3,674 new cases were reported and 30 people died due to infection. The infection rate was recorded at 6.37 percent on this day. At present there are 18,729 infected cases in Delhi. Still 128 patients are critical in Delhi and have been put on ventilator.

Apart from this, 577 patients are in ICU. This information was obtained from the data shared by the Health Department of Delhi. The infection rate in the national capital was 7.41 percent on Saturday and there were 4,483 cases of Kovid-19. At the same time, 28 people died due to infection. According to the latest information, with the arrival of new cases, the number of infected in the national capital has increased to 18,30268 and the death toll has gone up to 25,865. In 24 hours, 44,847 samples were tested for Kovid-19. The infection rate in Delhi was 8.60 percent on Friday and 25 patients died, while 4,044 cases were reported. On Thursday, the infection rate was 9.56 percent and 34 patients had succumbed to the infection while 4,291 cases of Kovid-19 were reported.

‘War Room’ built for 100% vaccination

Delhi Government has set up ‘War Rooms’ in each district for the purpose of providing anti-Covid vaccine to all the beneficiaries. Officials gave this information. He said that dedicated people have been deployed in these whose main task is to call people and tell them that they are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. According to the information given by the officials, the people of the workforce in every district call about 10 thousand to 15 thousand people every day. A senior official of the western district administration said that the war room has yielded good results.