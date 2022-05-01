World

39-year-old Allen Stanford fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster’s

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
39-year-old Allen Stanford fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster’s
Written by admin
39-year-old Allen Stanford fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster’s

39-year-old Allen Stanford fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster’s

NEW YORK — A man faces a murder charge after he was accused of fatally stabbing another man at the Dave & Buster’s restaurant in Times Square.

According to police, Allen Stanford, 39, died at the hospital after he was stabbed in the chest by Jesse Armstrong, 41, during a fight that started just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Armstrong was taken into custody after he ran from the scene, investigators said.

Police said Allen and Armstrong did not know each other before the fight.

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

#39yearold #Allen #Stanford #fatally #stabbed #fight #Times #Square #Dave #Busters

READ Also  House Republicans 'building a case' against Mayorkas as pressure builds over spiraling border crisis

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment