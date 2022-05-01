39-year-old Allen Stanford fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster’s



NEW YORK — A man faces a murder charge after he was accused of fatally stabbing another man at the Dave & Buster’s restaurant in Times Square.

According to police, Allen Stanford, 39, died at the hospital after he was stabbed in the chest by Jesse Armstrong, 41, during a fight that started just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Armstrong was taken into custody after he ran from the scene, investigators said.

Police said Allen and Armstrong did not know each other before the fight.