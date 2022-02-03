3rd Woman Arrested In Connection To COVID Vaccine Card Forgeries On Long Island – Gadget Clock

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A third woman has been arrested in connection to COVID vaccine card forgeries on Long Island.

Suffolk County officials say 29-year-old Brooke Hogan, of Patchogue, was arrested Friday for allegedly helping Julie DeVuono and Marissa Urraro forge the cards at Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare, where Hogan worked as a receptionist.

Prosecutors: Long Island Nurses Julie Devuono, Marissa Urraro Forged COVID Vaccine Cards, Entered Info Into State Database

DeVuono, a pediatric nurse practitioner who runs the clinic, and Urraro, an LPN assistant, were arrested last week. They’re accused of selling hundreds of fake vaccination cards and entering the bogus information into the New York state health department database.

DeVuono, Urraro and Hogan are all facing forgery charges.