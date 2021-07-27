3×3 Basketball Comes to the Games With a G.O.A.T.: Dusan Bulut

TOKYO – It all started with “White men can’t jump”.

Dusan Bulut was 9 years old and was surfing a channel at his home in Novi Sad, Serbia, when the street ball caper starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes appeared on television.

He was frozen. He decided he wanted to get good at basketball.

From that point on, Bulut oriented his life around gambling, measuring his progress based on where he was playing. In the unglamorous neighborhood where he grew up, where basketball courts served as an asphalt oasis between gray buildings, that meant proving his worth on a hierarchy of collecting courts, each featuring older and better players. than the previous one.

Bulut, 35, is now widely regarded as the greatest player in the emerging sport of three-on-three basketball, which made his Olympic debut on Saturday. Consider its track record: since 2012, FIBA ​​has hosted six 3×3 Basketball World Cup tournaments, the game’s official name; Bulut and his Serbian teammates have won four, on courts in Greece, China, France and the Philippines. He has spent much of his career as the world’s number one three-on-three player.

Bulut’s career arc has run parallel to the rise of the game itself. On Saturday he took to the Tokyo pitch and led Serbia to a victory over China in their opener, showing only part of his seductive skills: a behind-the-back assist; a falsified Eurostep lay-up; and a recoil game winner. It was a spectacle befitting the biggest and most accomplished star in the game.