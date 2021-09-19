4.5 years of Yogi Adityanath government: 4.5 years of UP government: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented his 4.5 term report card in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said there had been no riots in the state in the last one and a half years, criminals were kept under control.

CM Yogi said that UP was in the first 14th position in Ease of Doing Business, now it is in the second position.

The Yogi government on Sunday presented its one-and-a-half-year tenure report card ahead of the UP Assembly elections. This time, he targeted the previous SP-BSP governments. Yogi said there had been no riots in the state in the last one and a half years and the mafias were under control along with the criminals. CM Yogi reduced the incidence of robbery and rape by quoting NCRB figures.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of his government’s performance. CM Yogi said UP was ranked 14th in Ease of Doing Business in 2016-17. Now he is in second place. Three lakh crore rupees were invested there. The first exhibition unit in the country was set up in UP and investment came from China. This is a success for UP. Yogi said that more than 1 crore 61 lakh youth are getting employment in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Opponents cannot celebrate Dipotsav in Ayodhya

Targeting the opposition, Yogi said, “UP has put its traditional identity before the country and the world. Opponents never managed to hold the event, they always feared that if we held the Dipotsav event in Ayodhya we would be labeled as communal, but for our government the event was to present the concept of the state to the world. Today, the state government is moving fast in this direction.

‘Sugarcane price rises to Rs 1 lakh 43 thousand crore’

Calculating the government’s work for sugarcane growers, Chief Minister Yogi said, “Sugarcane has been valued at Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the last four and a half years from 2017 to date. All sugar mills were sold between 2007 and 2017. They are sold at discarded prices. The farmers were forced to commit suicide, our government started closed sugar mills, set up new sugar mills, and the price of sugarcane was paid to the sugarcane growers on time.

Yogi Adityanath said, ‘During the Corona period, when many state sugar factories were closed, the work of running was done in UP. The procurement of grain in 2016-17 is only 6 lakh metric tonnes, also through Artia, i.e. the farmer did not get direct benefit of MSP. In 2020, during the Corona period, 66 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured directly from farmers. Wheat procurement in 20-21 was 56 lakh metric tonnes. Our government buys directly from farmers and pays them.

‘There should be riots in Uttar Pradesh in the past’

Calculating the success, CM Yogi said, “It is very important to complete a term of 4.5 years in a state like UP from the point of view of security and good governance. The perception of UP in the country has changed. This is the same Uttar Pradesh where riots used to take place in the past. But there has been no riot in the last 4.5 years.

We have dealt strictly with criminals and mafia regardless of their caste, location and religion within the framework of the law. More than Rs 1,800 crore worth of government property was seized and illegal encroachments by criminals were also brought down.

In the last 4.5 years, we have provided homes to 42 lakh poor people. In the event of a disaster, we try to compensate the affected people within 24 hours. In 4.5 years, we have given Rs 5 lakh crore to the people of the state through DBT. Four and a half lakh youth were given government jobs through a transparent system.