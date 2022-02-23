4-Alarm Fire Tears Through Bronx Supermarket – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful fire in the Bronx destroyed a supermarket Tuesday.

The fire started in a supermarket in the 1800 block of Archer Street in the Parkchester section around 5:20 p.m. and was quickly raised to four alarms.

Dozens of firefighters were still battling the blaze hours later as smoke continued to billow from the building.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, crews did what they could, but the market appears to be destroyed.

People who grew up in the area watched in disbelief.

“Actually, I used to work there when I was younger. I used to pack bags. So it’s kind of like an unreal situation. But I hope everybody’s fine,” Vancy Guzman said.

“I grew up with this supermarket, you know? It’s sad to see. We’re not even sure where it started from,” one neighbor said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

