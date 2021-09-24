Entertainment News

4 Benefits of Investing While You’re Young

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
4 Benefits of Investing While You’re Young
Written by admin
4 Benefits of Investing While You’re Young

4 Benefits of Investing While You’re Young

Last Updated on September 23, 2021

As a young adult, investing may be the last thing on your mind as you navigate life as a recent graduate. But despite a significant lack of education on the subject, it can be a great way to manage your finances and safeguard your future for decades to come. Continue reading to familiarize yourself with the benefits of investing while you’re young. 

1. You have more time 

Statistically, young adults are more likely to be burdened with college debt and poor salaries. Whilst this may deter you from investing, it can provide you with more time to grow your investment portfolio from the ground up by the process of compounding. In order to generate wealth over time, you require the reinvestment of your earnings and a significant amount of time. 

As a result, there is no better time to get involved than while you’re young and have the least amount to lose. For example, by investing $5,000 at 20 years old, it would grow to $35,000 by the time the investor was 60 years old with a 5% interest rate. By doing so at 40 years old, however, the same investment would only yield $13,000. When it comes to investing, time is money.  

2. You are tech-savvy 

Best Passive Income Opportunities in 2020

In today’s digital landscape, young adults entering the workforce are the generation that has grown up alongside a number of key technological advancements. As a result, they are equipped with greater knowledge and experience of technology and can put their expertise to good use by investing in emerging technology. With a growing number of investors, such as investor and philanthropist Tej Kohli, venture capitalist Jim Goetz, and Instagram’s first investor Steve Anderson, jumping on board the tech investment train, it can pay to get involved while you’re young. 

3. You can take on greater risk 

As you age, you are less likely to be able to withstand risk. As a result, investing while you’re young can allow you to take on greater risk. This is one of the main reasons why investors nearing retirement age tend to favor low-risk, or even risk-free, investments such as bonds or certificates of deposits. If you are yet to set foot into the investment world, you are in a greater position to build an aggressive portfolio that is subject to more volatility and even more gains. 

4. You can learn as you go 

graphic of investment stock market data analysis KH2DT3S

graphic of investment stock market data analysis KH2DT3S

When it comes to investing, there is only so much you can learn from a book, course, or online forum. In order to experience investing first-hand, you must get stuck in at the earliest convenience. As a young adult, you benefit from greater flexibility and time to learn as you go and, more importantly, learn from your mistakes from the very onset. 

If you are considering investing, it may benefit you to start while you’re young. This is because you have more time, you are tech-savvy, you can take on greater risk, and you can learn as you go. 

Tags: 15 year old investor 18 best retirement stocks to buy in 2018 20 investments you should know 20 year investment plan 20 year old investing in stocks 20 year old investment strategy 2020 investment ideas 2020 investment opportunities 401k allocation for 25 year old 5 advantages of investing in shares 7 best investments to make in 2019 acorns age limit advantages of investment age and investing age to invest in stocks age to open robinhood account aggressive investing in 20s assets for 20 year olds assets to buy as a teenager assets to buy in your 20s assets to invest in your 20s assets you can buy in your 20s at what age can you buy stocks at what age can you invest in stocks at what age can you start investing at what age should you start investing your money benefit investment benefits of investing benefits of investing early benefits of investing in stocks benefits of investing money best 20 year investment best 20 year investment strategy best 2019 investment ideas best 2020 investments best 401k for young adults best 6 month investment best cash investments 2017 best cheap investments for 2020 best etfs for young investors best fidelity funds for young investors best fidelity mutual funds for young investors best funds for first time investors best funds for new investors best funds for young investors best future investments best investment accounts for young adults best investment advice for 2019 best investment for your money best investment funds for young adults best investment guide best investment ideas 2017 best investment ideas for young adults best investment methods in sri lanka best investment opportunities for young adults best investment options for 2020 best investment plan for 18 year old best investment plan for young professionals best investment products 2017 best investment strategy for 25 year old best investment to grow money best investments best investments 2020 best investments at age 25 best investments for 20 year olds best investments for 2020 best investments for an 18 year old best investments for new investors best investments for teenager best investments for young adults best investments for young investors best investments for young people best investments for young professionals best investments in 2020 best investments in your 30s best investments of 2020 best investments that make you money best investments to make best investments to make in 2017 best investments to make in your 20s best investments to make today best investments to make when young best investments to make while young best kind of investments best liquid investments for 2019 best long term stock investments 2020 best long time investment best low cost investments best money making investments 2017 best mutual funds for 20 somethings best mutual funds for 20 year olds best mutual funds for young investors best mutual funds for young investors 2017 best options to invest in best portfolio for young investors best savings plans for young adults best stocks for young adults best stocks for young investors best things to invest in at a young age best things to invest in in your 20s best things to invest in while young best types of mutual funds for young investors best way to invest 20 best way to invest as a young person best way to invest in your 20s best way to start investing in your 20s best way to start investing young best ways for young adults to invest money best ways to invest for young adults best young investors best young stocks to invest in can i start investing at 18 etfs for young investors getting into stocks at 18 good etfs for young investors good investment ideas for young adults good investments for young adults 2016 good investments to make good investments to make in 2019 good money investment ideas good mutual funds for young investors good stocks for young investors how old to start investing in stocks how to acquire assets at a young age how to begin investing young how to buy stock at 16 how to get assets at a young age how to get into stocks at 18 how to invest as a young person how to invest at 19 how to invest at 22 how to invest at a young age how to invest in early 20s how to invest in my 20s how to invest in stocks at 18 how to invest in stocks without being 18 how to invest in your 20s how to invest money as an 18 year old how to invest money in your 20s how to invest money when you are young how to invest money when young how to invest smart at a young age how to invest when you re young how to invest when young how to invest your money when you re young how to start investing at 13 how to start investing at 18 how to start investing at 20 how to start investing at 21 how to start investing in your 20s how to start investing money young how to start investing when young im 19 and want to invest invest when you are young investing at 18 investing at 19 investing at 19 years old investing for 18 year olds investing for young adults investing for young beginners investing in early 20s investing in stocks at a young age investing in stocks at young age investing in your 20s investing in your twenties investing strategies for 20 somethings investing tips for young adults investing under 30 investing when you re young investment advice for young professionals investment education for young adults investment for young professionals investment ideas for young adults in india investment ideas for young professionals investment options for young adults investment plans for young adults investment portfolio for 25 year old investment strategies for young adults investment strategies for young investors investment strategies for young professionals investment strategies in your 20s investment vehicles for young adults investments for young adults uk investments for young couples investments to make in 20s real estate investing for young adults reasons to start investing early right age to start investing savings for young adults smart investments for 18 year olds smart investments for 20 somethings smart investments for 20 year olds smart investments in your 20s smart ways to invest in your 20s smart ways to invest money in your 20s smartest investments 2020 smartest investments for young adults start investing at 18 start investing early start investing in your 20s start investing young starting to invest at 20 stock investing for young adults stocks for young investors stocks for young people the young person’s guide to investing things to invest in your 20s tips for young investors top 10 investments for young adults top etfs for young investors top investments to make in your 20s top mutual funds for young investors value of investing early ways to invest in your 20s what age can i start investing what age can you start investing what age should i invest in stocks what age should i start investing what age should you start investing what are good investments for young adults what are smart investments to make what investments should i make what is the right age to start investing what should a 20 year old invest in what should a young investor invest in what should an 18 year old invest in what should you invest in your 20s what to invest in at a young age what to invest money in at a young age what type of portfolio might a young investor what’s the best age to start investing when can i start investing when can you start investing in stocks when should i start investing when should i start investing money when should you start investing when should you start investing money when to start investing where to invest in your 20s where to invest money when young where to invest your money in your 20s where to start investing in your 20s why invest early why is it important to invest early why should you start investing early why you should invest early why you should start investing early wise investments 2020 wise investments for young adults young and the invested young and want to invest young investors young investors guide young money investments young people should invest in young stocks to invest in

#Benefits #Investing #Youre #Young

READ Also  When was PUBG Mobile initially banned in India: All you need to know

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment