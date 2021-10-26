4 Best Qualities of An Inverter That Make It a Smart Buy

Inverters come in many different shapes and sizes and are powered by different technologies and features that make them inherently different from each other. Moreover, if you want an inverter with a punch, you need to figure out the specifications and features that make it a smart choice. So, if you are in the market looking for an inverter, we are here to help you choose the right one for your home by listing out a few characteristics that it should have.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the qualities you should be looking out for in your next inverter:.

Pure Sine Wave Technology

Even though this technology has been around for quite some time now, a number of inverters available in the market still use the modified sine wave or square wave technology. However, the pure sine wave technology for inverters makes for a smarter purchase since it is the best in terms of providing adequate power and helps you save a lot on energy bills. Moreover, it has a lot of other features that make it stand out from the other two technologies we mentioned:

The output wave-form is a sine-wave with very low harmonic distortion and clean power like utility-supplied electricity.

It’s the most efficient technology for running inductive loads like microwaves, and the motors run faster, quieter, and much cooler compared to modified sine wave or square wave technologies.

Non-existent noise while running fans, lights, television sets, and other appliances.

Offers enhanced safety for running higher-end appliances and protects them from damage.

The Capacity of the Inverter

A smart buy means that the inverter is capable of handling all of the electrical load thrown its way. Therefore, you should always opt for an inverter that can adequately handle the required heavy loads if you want to run air conditioners, refrigerators, printers, washing machines, and other similar heavy-duty appliances.

So, to make the best of it, look out for the VA or Volt Ampere rating of the inverter in the description to get an idea about its power output. Also, the higher the VA of the inverter, the more load it can handle. So, choose an inverter depending on how many appliances you want to run off the auxiliary power, and you can even use a loan calculator to assess your total load requirement.

Service Life and Maintenance

It is essential to do your research when it comes to the service life and maintenance costs of your chosen inverter. Plus, being informed helps as you won’t have to spend additional amounts on getting a new one within the first few years, nor should you spend a fortune on maintenance and repairs. Therefore, always make it a point that you are aware of what you are getting into.

Inverter Battery

An inverter and its battery work in tandem, and together they complement each other by providing the required amount of power and backup as and when needed. Therefore, even though you might consider them to be different products and might not pay attention to the battery at all while buying an inverter, it’s best to spend some time picking the right battery for the inverter. Agreed, you don’t need to do that right away, but buying a high-quality inverter battery is equally as important.

So, if you spend some time figuring out the crucial points we discussed, then buying an inverter that will make a smart purchase won't be a struggle at all.