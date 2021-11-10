4 Fast Mobile Camera Tips That Help You Get the Shot

Have you missed the opportunity to capture the perfect photo or video because you have stopped going to your smartphone’s camera app in time? Your phone may have multiple shortcuts, depending on its software and settings, although some may be less obvious than others. Here’s a quick guide to getting you the speed you need so you don’t miss your moment.

Instant camera

I want a camera Now? With the most recent iPhones running iOS 14, swipe left from the lock screen to go directly to the camera app. Pressing the camera icon in the bottom-right corner of the lock screen also opens the app.

From left: Swipe left to instantly bypass the iPhone’s lock screen and go to the camera app on the right. Instead, press the camera icon in the bottom-right corner to open the Camera app. Credit … Apples

On many Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 11, you can open your default camera app by double-pressing the phone’s power button or side key. (If not, open the Android system settings and check the gesture options or confirm that the Quick Launch feature for the camera is enabled in Samsung’s side key settings.)