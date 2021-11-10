4 Fast Mobile Camera Tips That Help You Get the Shot
Have you missed the opportunity to capture the perfect photo or video because you have stopped going to your smartphone’s camera app in time? Your phone may have multiple shortcuts, depending on its software and settings, although some may be less obvious than others. Here’s a quick guide to getting you the speed you need so you don’t miss your moment.
Instant camera
I want a camera Now? With the most recent iPhones running iOS 14, swipe left from the lock screen to go directly to the camera app. Pressing the camera icon in the bottom-right corner of the lock screen also opens the app.
On many Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 11, you can open your default camera app by double-pressing the phone’s power button or side key. (If not, open the Android system settings and check the gesture options or confirm that the Quick Launch feature for the camera is enabled in Samsung’s side key settings.)
You can ask your phone assistant to open the camera for you. Just like Bixby Assistant on Samsung Galaxy phones, Android’s Google Assistant will snap shutter or start recording on command.
And the volume buttons on many phones also double as extra shutter buttons.
Set up
Smartphones usually have a front-facing camera for self-portraits and at least one camera on the back. To switch between them, tap on the round-arrow icon in the camera app, or ask the voice assistant to “take a selfie.”
On the latest Google Pixel models, hold the phone to switch between front and rear cameras and rotate your wrist twice. On the new Samsung Galaxy phone, swipe up or down in the Camera app to switch the camera.
On phones with multiple rear cameras (wide-angle, standard and telephoto), tap on the screen to select one. Move the on-screen zoom slider to adjust the angle. Tap on screen to get controls for exposure and focus.
Want to jump straight into video recording? With the iPhone XR or later, press and hold the camera’s shutter button to record QuickTake video, or slide your finger to the right to lock the video recording so you can still take photos. On Google Pixel and some Samsung Galaxy phones, press and hold the shutter button to record without swiping in video mode.
In single tech mode on Samsung’s new Galaxy phone, tap the shutter button once and rotate the camera. The phone will capture up to 10 seconds of photos and videos of the scene from different angles.
Enhance your selfie
Your phone may also have settings that allow you to automatically adjust your self-portraits. On iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, widen the angle of your selfie by tapping the arrows on the screen.
The latest Google Camera app on Pixel phones offers a zoom function as well as selfie-specific settings to brighten your face and make it look smoother; Tap the arrow at the top of the camera screen to open those settings. Many of Samsung’s Galaxy phones include options for color tones and self-portrait angles in the camera settings.
Capture action
Some subjects are fast, such as athletes, animals or children. When you don’t want to make a video, you can quickly capture a steady stream of still photos in “burst” mode, then go back and select the exact shot from the batch.
On recent iPhone models, swipe left of the camera app’s shutter button to start taking photos; On iPhone X and earlier, press the shutter button longer. After you release the button, open the thumbnail image in the camera roll, tap the select button and swipe through the images in Burst, select the ones you want to keep. Many Samsung Galaxy phones take similar burst shots by swiping the shutter button, but check your manual for details.
Google doesn’t have a dedicated burst mode for Pixel phones running Android 11, but you can remove your favorite frames from video or motion photos. Open the Google Camera app, tap the arrow at the top of the screen, and enable Motion Photos (which, like Apple’s Live Photos or Samsung’s Motion Photo, capture multiple frames when you press the shutter). Then tap on the Settings icon, select Advanced and turn off “Social Media Depth Features”.
Once you have taken your image or clip, open it and swipe across the screen. Select “Shots in this photo” or “Shots in this video”. Swipe the order until you find your favorite, then tap on the save option.
Features vary depending on your own phone’s hardware and software, but taking a few minutes to explore your camera’s shortcuts can save you time later – when you really need it.
#Fast #Mobile #Camera #Tips #Shot
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.