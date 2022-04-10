4 injured in DC shooting near Nationals Park following baseball game



Less than an hour after the baseball game against the New York Mets, four people were injured in a shooting Saturday night near a national park in Washington, DC.

The injured are all standing on different sides of the ballpark. One woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. One person was found with minor injuries. Two more men were with the non-life-threatening injuries, DC Fire told WJLA.

The shooting happened about 40 minutes after the baseball game recorded a final out, according to the TV station.

Police are searching for a man wearing a black sweatshirt, light jeans and carrying a silver handgun. They would also like to talk to a woman who was wearing a blue hoodie or jacket with white writing on it.

Three people were shot outside a national park during a game against the San Diego Padres in July 2021. A preliminary investigation has determined that people in two separate vehicles were firing at each other outside the stadium.

