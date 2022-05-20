4 injured in shooting at Louisiana high school graduation



4 individuals had been injured in a shooting Thursday evening after graduating from a high school in Louisiana, police mentioned.

The graduation ceremony was held at Southeastern Louisiana State College in Hammond, Louisiana. The shooting occurred as Hammond High School college students and their members of the family had been leaving the SLSU’s college focus on 8pm native time, police mentioned.

Video obtained by Gadget Clock exhibits individuals working and shouting at the scene of the shooting.

Hammond police mentioned they didn’t consider any college students had been concerned in the shooting. Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeren mentioned the 4 injured had all non-life-threatening accidents.

One of many suspects has been taken into custody, police mentioned.

Two Louisiana lawmakers addressed the shooting on Twitter. Republican Senator John Kennedy wrote, “Praying for the victims of the violence exterior of Hammond High School graduation this night.”

Republican Senator Invoice Cassidy says he’s monitoring the scenario and praying for the victims:

“One evening to rejoice the achievements of younger women and men was interrupted by unscrupulous violence. Observe the scenario as extra particulars can be found and pray for the restoration of the injured.”

