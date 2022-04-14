4-month-old found safe in Queens after car is stolen with child inside, suspect on the run



NEW YORK — It was a devastating Thursday morning for a babysitter in Queens whose car was stolen with a 4-month-old inside.

Police found the car a short time later, but the suspect is still on the run.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported, surveillance video shows how it all unfolded.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic across our area, including a report of a car stolen with a child in it in Queens. See complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork Posted by Gadget Clock on Thursday, April 14, 2022

The footage shows the driver of a grey Toyota parked at hydrant on Hollis Avenue for a quick sandwich run. She went in to pay, leaving the baby boy she was caring for in the car.

Literally seconds later, a man is seen walking down the street. He circles the idling car, takes a quick look around, gets in, and then takes off.

Nearly two minutes pass before the woman comes out to see that her car is gone.

Store manager Godfrey Robinson called 911.

“Very, very frantic, didn’t know what to do, literally crying,” Robinson said of the babysitter. “That’s just very scary.”

The suspect only drove a few blocks before abandoning the car under train tracks at 195th Street, leaving the 4-month-old inside, police said.

“It’s a blessing because anything could’ve happened. Thank God he got away and left the baby,” Robinson said.

Police said the child was unharmed. Investigators combed through a grassy area on 99th Avenue and gathered evidence while trying to track down the suspect.

“Never leave a child in the car. I don’t care how old the baby is, take the child with you,” Hollis resident Bintu Jalloh said. “As a mother, I know it’s easier said than done because you have to take the baby out the car seat, take the car seat out, get the stroller. I know it’s hard.”

It was the worst nightmare for a babysitter, who was lucky the whole ordeal didn’t have a different outcome.

According to police data, car thefts in the city are up more than 75 percent compared to last year.