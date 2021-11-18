4 More States Broaden Access to Boosters for Adults, Ahead of F.D.A.

Kansas, Kentucky, Maine and Vermont on Wednesday joined several states across the United States to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults. According to people familiar with the plan, federal regulators are considering approving requests from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster to become official for all adults earlier this week.

State leaders have used various justifications to choose not to wait for federal decisions on the booster, from holiday season gatherings and worries about winter temperatures to growing cases and pushing people into homes to create confusion about eligibility among residents. Federal regulators say booster is available to adults who meet their eligibility criteria and are at least six months before the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Kentucky Governor Andy Bashier has issued an executive order allowing any adult to receive a booster if they comply with the rules of the time. In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly said vaccine providers should allow people to determine their risk exposure level and that the entire state is at high risk, urging all adults to get a booster. And Vermont Governor Phil Scott expanded booster access for all adults, saying the state government would facilitate online registration for vaccination clinics and allow walk-in appointments.