4 More States Broaden Access to Boosters for Adults, Ahead of F.D.A.
Kansas, Kentucky, Maine and Vermont on Wednesday joined several states across the United States to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults. According to people familiar with the plan, federal regulators are considering approving requests from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster to become official for all adults earlier this week.
State leaders have used various justifications to choose not to wait for federal decisions on the booster, from holiday season gatherings and worries about winter temperatures to growing cases and pushing people into homes to create confusion about eligibility among residents. Federal regulators say booster is available to adults who meet their eligibility criteria and are at least six months before the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Kentucky Governor Andy Bashier has issued an executive order allowing any adult to receive a booster if they comply with the rules of the time. In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly said vaccine providers should allow people to determine their risk exposure level and that the entire state is at high risk, urging all adults to get a booster. And Vermont Governor Phil Scott expanded booster access for all adults, saying the state government would facilitate online registration for vaccination clinics and allow walk-in appointments.
Citing a steady rise in cases in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that all adult residents would be eligible for booster shots because of the high risk of exposure to them throughout the state.
Currently, federal regulators state that people who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine and are 65 years of age or older or adults who are considered at special risk due to their medical condition, job or living environment are eligible for the booster. Anyone who has taken a single-dose shot of Johnson & Johnson can already get a booster. Eligible people as booster can choose from any of the three vaccine brands.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has notified healthcare providers of extended eligibility for booster shots, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
On Monday, New York City officials encouraged all adults to get a booster. Arkansas, California, Colorado and New Mexico have also moved to expand access.
The growing body of early global research has shown that vaccines available in the United States remain highly protective against the worst effects of the disease, even in the summer in the highly contagious delta type. And there is a constant debate among experts as to whether additional shots are needed for young, healthy adults.
Ms. Mills advocated extending access to the booster, saying that given the significant spread of the virus throughout the state of Maine, it was eligible for a high-risk environment for which federal regulators had cleared the booster.
“As Maine and other New England states continue to grow and send people home because of the cold weather, we want to simplify the federal government’s complex eligibility guidelines and make getting booster shots as straightforward and easy as possible,” the governor said. Legislation.
